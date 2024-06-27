In brief Simplifying... In brief Google is enhancing its mobile search experience with new features like Chrome Actions, personalized shortcut suggestions, and live sports cards on the Discover feed.

The new features are a response to competition from browsers like Arc

Google introduces new features to enhance mobile search experience

By Akash Pandey 12:53 pm Jun 27, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Google has announced the addition of five new features to its mobile Chrome browser, aimed at enhancing user search experience. The updates, a response to competition from startups like Arc and Perplexity, include local search result shortcuts, a redesigned address bar for easier navigation, trending search suggestions, live sports cards for fans, and more personalized search recommendations. These features will soon be available on both Android and iOS devices.

User convenience

Chrome Actions: A key feature in Google's update

One of the significant features in this update is Chrome Actions, designed to simplify tasks without navigating to settings. This feature will be integrated into local search results, allowing users to quickly access shortcut buttons such as "Call," "Directions," and "Reviews" when searching for a local business. Initially available on Android devices, Google intends to roll out an iOS version later in the fall.

Information

Revamped address bar for enhanced navigation

Google has reworked the Chrome address bar for iPads and Android tablets. The new layout enables users to open the address bar while still viewing their current webpage, taking advantage of larger tablet screens to improve the browsing experience.

Search optimization

Personalized shortcut suggestions in Chrome

The Chrome browser on iOS and Android will now offer shortcut suggestions based on past searches. Google has explained that if a user frequently clicks on a specific website after typing in a keyword like "schedules," that website will now appear higher up in the search suggestions when the same keyword is used. This feature aims to streamline user searches by prioritizing frequently visited websites.

What's more?

Trending Searches now available on iOS

Previously exclusive to Android devices, the trending searches feature is now being introduced to iOS. This facility allows users to view popular searches across Google Search directly from their Chrome address bar. The addition of this feature on iOS devices is part of Google's ongoing efforts to provide a consistent user experience across different platforms.

Sports updates

Live sports cards on Discover feed

Google has launched live sports cards on the mobile version of Chrome's Discover Feed. This feature provides users with real-time updates about their favorite sports teams' games, including latest scores and highlights. Users can customize it by selecting the three-dot menu in the Chrome mobile app, allowing them to stay updated with their preferred sports events.