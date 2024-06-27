In brief Simplifying... In brief Snapchat is stepping up its game against 'sextortion' scams targeting teens.

The app will now display a warning if a message comes from a blocked or reported user, or from an unusual location.

Additionally, friend requests from suspicious accounts will be blocked, and users will have more control over their location sharing settings.

While sextortion is a broader issue, these measures are a step towards protecting young users. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The initiative includes warnings and automatic friend request blocks

Snap introduces measures to combat rising teen 'sextortion' scams

By Akash Pandey 12:31 pm Jun 27, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is introducing new protective measures to safeguard teenage users from increasingly sophisticated 'sextortion' scams on the platform. The company plans to implement warning messages and automatic friend request blocks for accounts suspected of malicious activity. These features aim to counteract sextortion scams where perpetrators threaten to expose explicit photos unless victims comply with demands for money or additional explicit material.

Warning system

Strategy to counter sextortion scams

Snap's new approach involves displaying a warning message in the Snapchat app when teens receive a message from someone who has been blocked or reported by others. This also applies if the sender's account originates from an unusual region not typically associated with the teen's network. Previously, such warnings were only displayed for accounts with no mutual friends or those not linked to any contacts.

Enhanced security

Friend request block and location sharing settings

Snapchat will now block friend requests from accounts with no mutual friends or those frequently accessed from scam-associated locations. These are identified as potential indicators of fraudulent behavior. In addition, Snap is consolidating all location sharing settings in one place, enabling users to easily manage who they share their location with. Users can choose to share their location with all friends, exclude specific ones, or share only with selected friends.

Broader problem

Sextortion scams: A widespread issue beyond Snapchat

The issue of sextortion is not exclusive to Snapchat. The advent of AI technology has facilitated the creation of fake explicit images, exacerbating the problem. While these new measures may not completely eliminate the issue, companies are being urged to take action. This comes as governments worldwide are increasingly advocating for social media regulation to protect children from such threats.