This WhatsApp feature keeps your intimate chats more private
WhatsApp offers a feature named 'Chat Lock,' adding an extra layer of security to your conversations and making them more private. The service lets users hide selected chats from their general inbox. These hidden conversations are then stored in a separate, password-protected folder. Plus, any notification related to these locked chats won't show the sender's name or message content. This way, private conversations stay private even when you receive new messages.
How to use the privacy feature?
To enable the Chat Lock feature, users will have to open the WhatsApp app and tap on the name of a person or group chat. After tapping on the 'Lock' option, the chosen chat will be removed from their general inbox. To view these locked chats, users will have to pull down on their chats inbox, click on "Locked chats," and enter either their phone's passcode or fingerprint.
Expected enhancements in future
The Chat Lock feature is accesible on both Android and iOS. The company also plans to introduce more options for this feature in the future. These enhancements may include unique passwords for individual chats and the ability to lock chats on companion devices like smartwatches. This indicates a continued focus on user privacy and security in future updates.