After clicking 'Cancel', choose a reason for cancellation from the dropdown list and confirm your decision.

How to cancel your order on Meesho: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:06 am Nov 18, 202410:06 am

What's the story Meesho, a major player in India's e-commerce space, boasts over 600,000 sellers and delivers goods across 28,000 pin codes. The platform allows users to buy a variety of products, ranging from clothes and household items to gadgets through its easy-to-use app. Sometimes, customers may have to cancel their orders for one reason or another. Thankfully, Meesho offers a simple way to do so.

Launch the Meesho app first

The first step to cancel an order on Meesho is to open the app on your smartphone. Once you have opened the Meesho app, head over to the "Orders" section. This section offers a detailed list of all your ongoing and previous orders.

Select the order you wish to cancel

After entering the "Orders" section, locate and select the order you want to cancel. This will open detailed information about that particular purchase. Make sure to select the right order at this stage, as it directly affects your cancelation request. Once you've selected the order, click on the 'Cancel' button at the bottom of the order screen. This will start your cancelation request and prompt Meesho to ask why you're canceling it.

Choose a reason for cancelation

After hitting the 'Cancel' button, you will be asked to choose a reason for your cancelation from a dropdown list. This step allows Meesho to know why customers are opting to cancel their orders and enhance its services accordingly. Notably, it is important to provide a correct reason at this stage as it assists in processing your request.

Confirm your cancelation

The last step in the order cancelation process on Meesho is confirming your decision. As soon as you do that, Meesho will instantly show a message saying that your request has been accepted. This confirmation makes sure that there is no confusion regarding your intention of canceling the order.

How to cancel a shipped order

In case you want to cancel an order that has already been shipped, Meesho still offers an option for that. The process is similar to the one mentioned above, with the 'Cancel' button still being visible after shipment. However, if you are having trouble canceling a shipped order via the app, you can take help from Meesho's customer care service.