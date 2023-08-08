Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away at 51

August 08, 2023

Ambareesh Murty co-founded Pepperfry in 2011

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty (51) tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest in Leh, shocking the business community. Fellow co-founder Ashish Shah shared the news on Twitter, requesting prayers for Murty's family. His passing is a significant loss for Pepperfry, as he was instrumental in the company's growth and success. The online furniture store now faces the challenge of continuing his legacy.

Murty had a diverse career before Pepperfry

Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Murty had a diverse career. He began in sales and marketing at Cadbury, then worked at Prudential ICICI AMC and Levi's. In 2005, he founded Origin Resources but closed it the same year. He later joined Britannia as a marketing manager and eventually became the country manager for eBay India. In 2011, he co-founded Pepperfry with Shah.

Murty was an avid biker

Murty's alma mater was IIM Calcutta. He was also a trekking enthusiast and an avid biker. "Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Shah wrote on X.

