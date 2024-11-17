Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft has acknowledged a bug in Windows 11 that's causing false 'end-of-support' alerts, despite the OS being supported until 2025 or 2026, depending on the version.

The tech giant is working on a server-side fix expected within a week.

Microsoft acknowledges Windows 11 update bug causing false 'end-of-support' alerts

By Akash Pandey 06:00 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Microsoft has acknowledged a glitch in its latest mandatory security update for Windows 11 23H2, KB5046633. The issue has caused users to receive an unexpected end-of-support notification from the Windows Update service. The alert erroneously states that Windows 11 23H2 is approaching its end of support and prompts users to download a newer version of the operating system.

Microsoft confirms bug, assures resolution

The erroneous end-of-support message has left users baffled as Windows 11 23H2 is officially supported until November 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Windows 11 24H2 goes until October 2026. A Microsoft support representative confirmed to Windows Latest that the message is indeed a bug. "This is just a reporting bug on our side," the spokesperson clarified. The tech giant is investigating the issue and plans to fix it via a server-side update within a week.

False alert includes option to check for updates

The fake end-of-support alert even has an option for users to check for updates, even though KB5046633 is the latest version available. This has further confused users. To avoid this, experts recommend either logging out and restarting the system or wait for Microsoft's server-side fix which should automatically resolve the issue. Note, that a legitimate end-of-support message was issued earlier this year for Windows 11 22H2, asking users to upgrade, as security and feature updates will no longer be provided.

Microsoft's history with problematic updates

Notably, this isn't the first time Microsoft has encountered problems with its updates. Just last week, a routine security update for Windows Server users unexpectedly initiated a full OS upgrade. Instead of a regular patch, it ended up installing Windows Server 2025 on several machines still running the 2022 edition. These incidents underscore the difficulties Microsoft encounters in delivering smooth, error-free updates to its users.