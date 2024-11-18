Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp now allows you to silence calls from unknown numbers. Simply go to Settings, Privacy, and Calls to enable this feature.

Additionally, WhatsApp's "Privacy Checkup" lets you review and adjust all your privacy settings, including who can see your online status, profile photo, and read receipts.

The privacy feature blocks spam calls

WhatsApp lets you silence calls from unknown numbers: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 10:47 am Nov 18, 202410:47 am

What's the story In a bid to bolster user privacy, WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, allows users to mute calls from unknown numbers. The feature named "Silence unknown callers" automatically blocks spam, scams, and unidentified calls but still logs them in the user's call list. This adds an extra layer of privacy for users, preventing accidental interactions with spammers.

User guide

How to use the feature?

To use this privacy feature, users will have to open WhatsApp on their phone and tap on the three vertical dots at the top right corner. From there, they should select Settings, then Privacy, and finally Calls. Here, they can enable the option to "Silence unknown callers." This will keep calls from unknown numbers from ringing on their phone. The feature is accessible on both Android and iOS.

Privacy enhancement

WhatsApp's 'Privacy Checkup': A comprehensive review

Along with the "Silence unknown callers" feature, WhatsApp also offers a "Privacy Checkup" option. This lets you review and change all your privacy settings from a single place. Just tap on Settings, then Privacy, and finally Privacy Checkup. From here, you can change who can see your last seen and online information, profile photo, About section, status updates as well as read receipts settings.