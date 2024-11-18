WhatsApp lets you silence calls from unknown numbers: Here's how
In a bid to bolster user privacy, WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, allows users to mute calls from unknown numbers. The feature named "Silence unknown callers" automatically blocks spam, scams, and unidentified calls but still logs them in the user's call list. This adds an extra layer of privacy for users, preventing accidental interactions with spammers.
How to use the feature?
To use this privacy feature, users will have to open WhatsApp on their phone and tap on the three vertical dots at the top right corner. From there, they should select Settings, then Privacy, and finally Calls. Here, they can enable the option to "Silence unknown callers." This will keep calls from unknown numbers from ringing on their phone. The feature is accessible on both Android and iOS.
WhatsApp's 'Privacy Checkup': A comprehensive review
Along with the "Silence unknown callers" feature, WhatsApp also offers a "Privacy Checkup" option. This lets you review and change all your privacy settings from a single place. Just tap on Settings, then Privacy, and finally Privacy Checkup. From here, you can change who can see your last seen and online information, profile photo, About section, status updates as well as read receipts settings.