How to add music to your Instagram profile

By Akash Pandey 10:37 am Nov 18, 202410:37 am

What's the story Instagram has recently introduced a new feature, one that lets you add music directly to your profiles. The update is reminiscent of the Myspace era, and aims at giving users more ways to express themselves through music on the platform. The company announced this in a blog post, saying, "We're excited to announce that you can now add a song to your profile, giving you more ways to express yourself through music on Instagram!"

User guide

Head over to your profile

To use this new feature, users have to open Instagram and head over to their profile. There, they have to tap on "Edit Profile" and find the new "Music" section. By tapping on the "+" icon, they can select their favorite song from the available options. This is similar to adding music to Instagram Stories. They can even select a portion of the song they want to feature on their profile before finalizing the choice by tapping "Done."

Profile enhancement

Music feature enhances user profiles

Once a song is added, it appears on the user's profile. Anyone visiting the profile can click on the music icon to listen to a 30-second clip of the selected song. Not only does this new feature add personality to profiles, it also gives a glimpse into users' musical preferences. It's an innovative way for users to express themselves and share their taste in music with their followers.