Meta is reintroducing facial recognition on Facebook and Instagram to combat scams and aid in account recovery.

The technology will compare faces in suspicious ads with profile pictures of public figures, blocking any confirmed fraudulent ads.

Additionally, a "video selfie" feature is being tested for account recovery, allowing users to verify their identity with a video when locked out.

Despite concerns over privacy, Meta assures that all facial data will be immediately deleted after use.

However, the feature won't initially be available in Illinois, Texas, the UK, or the EU.

Meta reintroduces facial recognition on Facebook, Instagram to fight scams

By Mudit Dube 12:54 pm Oct 22, 202412:54 pm

What's the story After a break of more than three years, Meta is bringing back facial recognition technology to its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to fight "celeb-bait" scams and help users who have lost access to their accounts. The first test will be aimed at identifying fraudulent advertisements that misuse images of celebrities or public figures.

Functionality

How will the technology work?

The facial recognition tech will compare faces in suspected scam ads with those in the Facebook and Instagram profile pictures of public figures. If a match is confirmed and the ad is deemed fraudulent, it will be blocked. The feature has already been introduced to a select group of celebrities and public figures, with plans for wider implementation in the coming weeks.

Account security

Meta's facial recognition to aid in account recovery

Along with fighting scams, Meta is also testing facial recognition tools for account recovery on Facebook and Instagram. The company is testing a "video selfie" feature, which would let users upload a video of themselves for verification against their profile photos when locked out of their accounts. The tool will also be used in cases where an account compromise is suspected, to prevent unauthorized access using stolen credentials.

Privacy assurance

Meta's commitment to data privacy

Meta has assured that all facial data used for comparisons will be "immediately deleted" and not used for any other purpose. The features are optional, but celebrities will need to opt out of the scam ad protection rather than opt in. This could potentially attract criticism from privacy advocates, considering Meta's controversial history with facial recognition technology.

Limited availability

Meta's facial recognition won't be available everywhere initially

Notably, the new facial recognition tools won't be available at the onset in Illinois or Texas, nor to users in the UK or EU. Monika Bickert, VP of content policy at Meta, said talks are underway with regulators in these regions. However, a Meta spokesperson has said plans are afoot to bring this tech to the world by 2025.