Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft's upcoming product, Copilot Studio, will feature AI agents designed to handle tasks like client inquiries and scheduling, aiming to boost productivity by eliminating mundane work.

These agents, developed by Microsoft and OpenAI, are seen as tools of empowerment rather than job threats.

While pricing remains undisclosed, Microsoft confirmed the agents will be integrated into its Dynamics 365 software.

Microsoft is releasing 10 ready-made bots

Microsoft's new AI agents can handle client queries: Here's how

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:51 pm Oct 22, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Microsoft has announced the launch of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents, capable of performing routine tasks like handling client queries and identifying sales leads. These virtual employees are part of the tech industry's efforts to show that the AI boom can "produce indispensable products." The US-based tech giant is also giving customers the option to create their own AI agents, while releasing 10 ready-made bots for various roles including supply chain management and customer service.

Public preview

AI agents will be available from next month

Microsoft's Copilot Studio product, which will launch next month, has already found early adopters like McKinsey. The consulting firm is developing an agent to handle new client inquiries, by performing tasks like scheduling follow-up meetings. Other early users include law firm Clifford Chance and retailer Pets at Home.

Enhancement

A tool to boost productivity

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the AI agents as a means to enhance productivity, by removing "drudgery" and giving time back for more meaningful work. "These tools are fundamentally changing outsourcing, increasing value and reducing waste," he said at a company event in London. Nadella called Copilot Studio a "no-code way for you to be able to build agents," stressing that you don't need coding knowledge.

AI development

AI agents powered by in-house, OpenAI models

The agents are powered by a number of AI models developed in-house at Microsoft and by OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The company is also working on an AI agent that could conduct transactions on its own. Despite some "car crash moments" in development, Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's head of AI, said he was confident an agent with these capabilities will be ready "in quarters, not years."

Perspective

AI agents seen as tools of empowerment

Addressing concerns about AI's impact on employment, Charles Lamanna, a Corporate Vice-President at Microsoft, sees agents as tools that take away the "mundane, monotonous" aspects of work. He sees them more as an enabler and empowerment tool than a threat to jobs. Lamanna even drew parallels between the advent of AI tools in modern offices, and the arrival of personal computers decades ago.

Investor returns

They could help tech firms generate returns for investors

Andrew Rogoyski from Institute for People-Centred AI at the University of Surrey, suggested AI agents could help tech firms generate returns for investors. However, he warned that while the idea of agents has been discussed for years, we are yet to see an agent as capable as a human worker. Microsoft has not revealed pricing details for its agents but confirmed they'll be integrated into the company's Dynamics 365 software.