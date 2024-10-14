Summarize Simplifying... In short Adobe has upgraded its Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign software with new AI-powered features.

Photoshop's "Remove Tool" now includes a "Distraction Removal" feature, and users can choose between generative AI or Adobe's Firefly image model for best results.

Illustrator has a new "Objects on Path" feature, while InDesign and Premiere Pro have integrated the Generative Expand tool and a new Firefly AI video model respectively.

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign get new AI-powered features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:51 pm Oct 14, 202407:51 pm

What's the story Adobe has announced a bunch of new AI-driven tools for its Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Premiere Pro. The announcement was made at the annual Adobe Max conference. The new features promise to simplify traditionally time-consuming design tasks. Among the most notable updates are improvements to Photoshop's "Remove Tool" and the integration of a more powerful Firefly generative AI model.

Tool enhancement

Photoshop's 'Remove Tool' gets an upgrade

Photoshop's "Remove Tool" has been upgraded with a "Distraction Removal" feature. The new addition, which was previewed last year by Adobe, automatically identifies and eliminates common distractions such as people, wires, and cables from images. The enhanced tool now works just like Google's Magic Eraser feature on Pixel phones, letting you remove unwanted objects from your photos with just one click.

Integration

What about availability?

Photoshop users can now decide if the "Remove Tool" uses generative AI, Adobe's Firefly image model, or non-generative AI tech. There's also an option that automatically determines which tech to use based on the image and scene for the best results. The feature is available on both desktop and web versions of Photoshop, with more updates on the way.

Model upgrade

Firefly Image 3 model enhances Photoshop's generative tools

Photoshop's Generative Fill, Generate Similar, Generative Expand, and Generate Background tools have been updated with the latest Firefly Image 3 Model. This model was first introduced in beta in April. According to Adobe, this update enhances the diversity and photorealistic quality of generated outputs while, understanding complex prompts better than its predecessor.

Software updates

Adobe Illustrator and InDesign receive new features

Adobe Illustrator has also been improved with a new "Objects on Path" feature, which lets users quickly attach, move, and arrange objects along any path shape. The update gives designers more freedom when it comes to aligning areas of their work. Plus, the Generative Expand tool first introduced in Photoshop is now available for InDesign users, letting them extend images to fit any layout they need.

Video integration

Premiere Pro integrates new Firefly AI video model

Premiere Pro has also integrated a new Firefly AI video model, introducing a Generative Extend feature. Currently in beta testing, this video model is expected to serve as the foundation for additional features across Adobe's Creative Cloud apps in the coming year.