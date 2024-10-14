Summarize Simplifying... In short The Internet Archive, a digital library, recently suffered a major security breach, compromising 31 million unique email accounts.

The stolen data included email addresses, hashed passwords, and screen names.

This incident occurred shortly after Google started incorporating links to archived websites in its search results. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Wayback Machine is functional

Internet Archive returns after cyberattack as a read-only service

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:49 pm Oct 14, 202406:49 pm

What's the story After a cyberattack, the Internet Archive, a popular digital library, has resumed operations. The platform is now available in a "provisional, read-only manner," founder Brewster Kahle said. However, he cautioned that more maintenance might be required which could result in another suspension of the service. The Wayback Machine feature is now functional for browsing its massive collection of web pages, but not for archiving new ones.

Service recovery

Gradual restoration of services underway

Along with reactivating email accounts, the Internet Archive team has also been restoring crawlers for National Libraries. The process started after a purported hacker claimed the archive had suffered a "catastrophic security breach." The breach was later confirmed by Have I Been Pwned, a website that lets internet users check if their personal data has been compromised in a data breach.

Data theft

Breach compromised 31 million unique email accounts

The Internet Archive data breach led to the theft of email addresses, hashed passwords, screen names, and other internal data. In total, 31 million unique email accounts were compromised in the incident. The cyberattack came just days after Google began including links to archived websites in the Wayback Machine, in its search results.