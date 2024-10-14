Summarize Simplifying... In short CRED has launched a wallet feature, eliminating the need for PINs or OTPs during transactions.

Users can preload their wallets for instant payments on platforms like Swiggy, Urban Company, and BookMyShow, after a simple KYC verification.

Additionally, CRED has expanded its rewards program and partnered with Visa for secure card usage, offering a faster and safer checkout process.

CRED has introduced 3 new features

You can now pay on CRED without using a PIN

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:48 pm Oct 14, 202406:48 pm

What's the story CRED, the leading payment platform for high-income individuals, has rolled out a bunch of new features to make online transactions faster and more secure. The updates include PIN-less payments, a wider rewards program across partner merchants, and secure card usage through device tokenization. All these improvements are part of CRED's continuous efforts to offer a seamless and secure transaction experience for its users.

Wallet upgrade

New wallet feature enables instant payments

CRED has introduced a wallet feature, which does away with the need for PINs or OTPs while making a transaction. You can preload your wallets and make payments instantly on platforms like Swiggy, Urban Company, and BookMyShow. The fast checkout process also applies to booking travel tickets and paying utility bills. However, you'll have to complete a simple KYC verification process to access it.

Rewards expansion

Rewards program expanded across select partner merchants

Along with the wallet feature, CRED has also expanded its rewards program. Now, you can earn vouchers and cashback across select partner merchants, regardless of your payment method. For now, these rewards are being offered by Swiggy and Ixigo, with more merchants expected to join soon. This expansion will give users added value when transacting with partner merchants through the platform.

Security enhancement

CRED partners with Visa for secure card usage

CRED has partnered with Visa to bring device tokenization, a feature that lets users save and use their card details across multiple merchants, securely. This way, users won't have to enter card information again and again, making the checkout process faster and more secure. By linking tokenized card details directly to users' devices, CRED hopes to offer better security to frequent online shoppers, especially on smaller/niche platforms.