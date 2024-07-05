In brief Simplifying... In brief Swiggy has introduced a new feature called 'Eatlists' that allows users to compile and share their favorite dishes under various themes.

This feature, accessible on the user's food home page and profile page, aims to make food discovery and meal planning more enjoyable and community-driven.

'Eatlists' is touted to be a 'global-first' feature in food delivery

Swiggy's latest 'Eatlists' feature lets users curate and share recipes

What's the story Swiggy, the on-demand convenience platform, has introduced a novel feature named 'Eatlists.' This innovative addition allows food enthusiasts to create and share their favorite dishes within the Swiggy app, akin to curating and sharing music playlists. The company's in-app data reveals that 58% of users grapple with meal selection indecision, while 68% depend on recommendations from friends and peers.

Eatlists is designed to simplify the process of food discovery by allowing users to create themed lists of their favorite dishes. These curated Eatlists can be shared with other food lovers, providing a continuous stream of food recommendations. Users can easily create an Eatlist by bookmarking their favorite dishes and saving them under various themes, which can then be shared directly through social media apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

The Eatlists feature will be readily available on the Swiggy user's food home page and their profile page. This strategic placement aims to make meal planning and discovery more enjoyable and community-driven. By integrating this feature into the user interface, Swiggy hopes to enhance the overall food ordering experience, making it more personalized and interactive for its users.