Swiggy Instamart has partnered with renowned toy brand Hamleys to deliver toys in just 10 minutes.

The range includes popular brands like Disney, Mattel, and Hot Wheels, catering to various interests and age groups.

This partnership has already led to a 300x increase in toy orders on the platform, and Swiggy Instamart expects further growth.

The service is available from today

Swiggy Instamart joins hands with Hamleys for 10-minute toy deliveries

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:09 pm Jun 18, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Swiggy Instamart, the well-known quick commerce delivery platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Hamleys, the globally recognized toy retailer. This collaboration aims to deliver a wide range of Hamleys toys to customers' doorsteps within an impressive 10 minutes. Starting today, metropolitan residents can explore and order from Hamleys's diverse collection via Swiggy Instamart.

Toy collection

Hamleys's diverse range is now up for grabs

The selection of toys available through this partnership includes popular brands like Disney, Mattel (Barbie), Kingdom of Play, Simba, Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, and Play-Doh. The product categories cater to various interests and age groups, encompassing action figures, board games, dolls, and puzzles. Aarts and crafts, baby and toddler toys, musical toys, outdoor games, educational toys, toy vehicles, soft toys, and guns are also included.

Business growth

Swiggy Instamart anticipates growth with Hamleys partnership

Phani Kishan Addepalli, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, expressed his excitement about the alliance, stating, "We are incredibly excited to bring top-quality toys from a brand as iconic as Hamleys to customers through Swiggy Instamart." The company has already seen a significant 300x increase in orders for toys, since their introduction on the platform earlier this year. With the addition of Hamleys's premium toys, Swiggy Instamart expects further growth and enhanced customer satisfaction.