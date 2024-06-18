In brief Simplifying... In brief Boeing's CEO, Calhoun, is set to testify before the US Senate amid safety concerns and legal scrutiny following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The company is under investigation for falsely documented titanium parts and a whistleblower's claims of manufacturing issues on two major planes.

The company is under investigation for falsely documented titanium parts and a whistleblower's claims of manufacturing issues on two major planes.

Despite no new orders for its best-selling MAX in two months, Boeing maintains its commitment to safety and quality improvements.

Boeing's plan to address manufacturing issues will be in focus

Boeing CEO to testify before US Senate on aircraft safety

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:16 pm Jun 18, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Boeing's CEO, David Calhoun, will testify before the US Senate's investigations subcommittee today. The hearing will be chaired by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a vocal critic of Boeing. The focus will be on Boeing's plan to address manufacturing issues, following two crashes involving 737 MAX jetliners. This marks Calhoun's first appearance before Congress since an incident in January, where a panel blew out of a 737 MAX during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Boeing's response to safety worries

In his remarks in January, Calhoun defended Boeing's safety culture, stating, "From the beginning, we took responsibility and cooperated transparently with the NTSB and the FAA." He acknowledged that while their culture is far from perfect, they are taking action and have been making progress. "We are taking comprehensive action today to strengthen safety and quality," Calhoun added. Despite this, Blumenthal has expressed skepticism over these assurances based on past experiences.

Legal scrutiny amid safety concerns

The timing of Calhoun's appearance coincides with the Justice Department's considerations on whether to charge Boeing for violating a settlement's terms, following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. In response, Boeing claims it has slowed production, urged workers to report safety concerns, halted assembly lines for a day to discuss safety, and appointed a retired Navy admiral to conduct a quality review. The company also submitted an improvement plan that had been ordered by the FAA last month.

Boeing's ongoing challenges and future prospects

Boeing continues to face challenges, with the FAA investigating how titanium parts, documented falsely, entered its supply chain. Federal officials are examining "substantial" damage to a Southwest Airlines 737 MAX after an unusual mid-flight control problem. Boeing has revealed that it hasn't received a single order for a new MAX, previously its best-selling plane, in two months. These issues add to the growing concerns surrounding the company's safety culture and manufacturing practices.

Whistleblower allegations

Blumenthal initially requested Calhoun's appearance before the Senate subcommittee, following claims by a whistleblower. They said that manufacturing issues were raising safety risks on two of Boeing's largest planes, the 777 and 787 Dreamliner. Boeing, however, has refuted these claims, stating that extensive testing and inspections revealed none of the predicted problems.