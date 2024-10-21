Summarize Simplifying... In short Kichcha Sudeep's daughter, Sanvi, criticized the media for their intrusive behavior following her grandmother's demise. She expressed her distress over the lack of privacy during their mourning period on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sudeep paid tribute to his late mother on social media, and several public figures, including former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, paid their respects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sudeep's mother passed away on Sunday

Kichcha Sudeep's daughter blasts paparazzi for being 'inhumane'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:26 pm Oct 21, 202405:26 pm

What's the story Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is grieving the death of his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, who died on Sunday due to age-related health complications. The news of her demise was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Amid this, the actor's daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, took to social media to express her distress over the behavior of some people and photographers who gathered outside their house after her grandmother's death.

Distress expressed

'I don't know how much more inhumane one can be'

In an Instagram Story, Sanvi detailed the ordeal her family was put through because of the intrusive behavior of these people. She wrote, "Today was a difficult day for my family, but losing my grandmother wasn't the worst part. The people who assembled outside my house, cheering loudly, stuffing cameras into my face as I try to grieve." "I don't know how much more inhumane one can be."

Media criticism

Sanvi criticized media for hindering family's mourning process

Sanvi further slammed the media for their insensitivity at their time of grief. She said, "When my father was crying for his mother, people were pushing and pulling and we had so much trouble giving her the send-off she deserved." "I'm crying about losing a loved one and all these people cared about was the kind of reel they could post."

Actor's tribute

Sudeep paid tribute to his mother

Meanwhile, the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on social media, calling her his "true well-wisher and first fan." He shared that she would send him good morning texts every day, but he missed her message on Saturday due to his shooting schedule for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. The actor expressed his sorrow over not being able to see his mother while she was still conscious.

Final respects

Sudeep's mother received final respects from public figures

Sanjeev's body was taken to Sudeep's residence in JP Nagar for the public to pay their last respects. Her last rites were conducted at the Wilson Garden crematorium in Bangalore. Several public figures, including former Karnataka CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai, and celebrities like Shiva Rajkumar, visited Sudeep to offer their condolences. Bommai also posted pictures of him consoling a bereaved Sudeep on social media, wishing him strength during this difficult time.