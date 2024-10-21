Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun is seeking to dismiss an election violation case against him, linked to a large public gathering at a friend's house, which allegedly breached the Model Code of Conduct.

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh is set to hear his petition on October 22.

Allu Arjun campaigned for YSRCP in May 2024

Allu Arjun moves High Court to quash election violation case

What's the story Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has reportedly moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking to quash a case registered against him during the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections. The actor was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct by attending a huge gathering without requisite permissions. The incident took place when he visited Nandyal to campaign for Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy in May 2024.

Case details

Arjun's alleged violation of election code of conduct

Arjun was accused of permitting a huge public gathering at Reddy's house, which allegedly resulted in a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. Following the meeting at Reddy's residence, Arjun clarified his visit to Nandyala. He reportedly stated, "I came here on my own. Among my friends, in whichever field they are in, I will step up and help them if they need my help. It doesn't mean I am backing or supporting any political party."

Fan frenzy

Massive crowd gathered to see the superstar

As news of Arjun's presence spread, thousands flocked to the site hoping for a glimpse of their favorite star. Local police intervened to ensure Arjun's safety amid the chaos. Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were seen waving to fans from the balcony of Reddy's house. Taking to X/Twitter, the actor posted a picture and stated, "Wishing you [Ravi Reddy] the very best in the elections and beyond."

Legal proceedings

High Court admitted Arjun's petition for hearing

Meanwhile, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has admitted Arjun's quash petition and is likely to take up the case for hearing on Tuesday (October 22). The latest development comes as the 42-year-old actor seeks relief from the allegations leveled against him during the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections. The case has garnered much public attention owing to Arjun's popularity and his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule﻿, set to hit theaters on December 6.