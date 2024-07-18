In short Simplifying... In short A member of ex-Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's party was brutally murdered in a public attack in Vinukonda town, Andhra.

Ex-CM Jagan Reddy's party member murdered on busy Andhra road

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:09 am Jul 18, 202410:09 am

What's the story Sheikh Rasheed, a member of the youth wing of the YSR Congress Party, was murdered on a busy road in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:30pm amidst moving traffic and was captured on camera. The attacker, identified as Sheikh Jilani, used a machete to carry out this horrific act.

Investigation update

Eyewitness accounts

Eyewitnesses reported that Jilani severed both of Rasheed's hands before delivering a fatal blow to his neck. Kanchi Srinivas Rao, the district police chief, stated that initial investigations suggest the murder was driven by personal rivalry. Rao dismissed any speculations about political motives behind the gruesome act.

Security measures

Prohibitory orders in place

In response to the brutal murder, stringent prohibitory orders have been enforced throughout Vinukonda town where the incident took place. The police chief warned that any attempts to incite unrest or disturb the peace will be dealt with severely. Further investigation into this case is currently underway, confirmed Rao.