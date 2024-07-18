Ex-CM Jagan Reddy's party member murdered on busy Andhra road
Sheikh Rasheed, a member of the youth wing of the YSR Congress Party, was murdered on a busy road in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:30pm amidst moving traffic and was captured on camera. The attacker, identified as Sheikh Jilani, used a machete to carry out this horrific act.
Eyewitness accounts
Eyewitnesses reported that Jilani severed both of Rasheed's hands before delivering a fatal blow to his neck. Kanchi Srinivas Rao, the district police chief, stated that initial investigations suggest the murder was driven by personal rivalry. Rao dismissed any speculations about political motives behind the gruesome act.
Prohibitory orders in place
In response to the brutal murder, stringent prohibitory orders have been enforced throughout Vinukonda town where the incident took place. The police chief warned that any attempts to incite unrest or disturb the peace will be dealt with severely. Further investigation into this case is currently underway, confirmed Rao.