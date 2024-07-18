In short Simplifying... In short Two soldiers were injured in a recent encounter in J&K's Doda district, part of a larger operation following the murder of four army personnel by terrorists.

Soldiers injured in terrorist encounter

2 soldiers injured in early morning encounter in J&K's Doda

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:43 am Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Two soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in the early hours of Thursday in Jaddan Bata village, situated in the Kastigarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The clash began around 2:00am when militants attacked a temporary security camp set up within a government school for ongoing search operations. The firefight lasted over an hour as security forces retaliated against the assault.

Ongoing operations

Larger search operation underway

This incident is part of a broader search operation launched after the murder of four army personnel, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D. Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay by terrorists in Desa and nearby forest areas earlier this week. The operation has now entered its fourth day and has seen brief exchanges of fire at two locations in Desa forests. The Doda district, declared terrorism-free in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12.

Rising violence

Recent surge in terror attacks across Jammu province

The recent increase in terror attacks has resulted in 27 deaths across six districts of the Jammu province since the beginning of this year. The victims include 11 security personnel, a village defense guard, five terrorists, and seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9. This surge has put security forces on high alert, with incidents including an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on July 14.

Terror group

'Kashmir Tigers' claim responsibility for recent attacks

The "Kashmir Tigers," a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks. The group stated that the clash and gunfire erupted while security forces launched a search operation for the "Mujahideen." This is the same group that claimed responsibility for an attack on an Army convoy in Kathua on July 9.