Controversial job reservation bill halted temporarily

Karnataka job reservation bill 'temporarily' put on hold after backlash

09:52 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story The Karnataka government has decided to temporarily halt and further examine a bill mandating private companies in the state to allocate a portion of jobs to Kannadigas. Approved on Monday, the bill stipulates that businesses in the state must give preference to local candidates for 70% of non-management positions and 50% of management-level roles. The quota was first announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday evening.

CM deletes post after backlash

In a post on X, the CM had said that his "pro-Kannada government" would ensure that all Kannadigas have the opportunity for a comfortable life in their homeland and not be deprived of jobs in Karnataka. However, his post claimed the bill required 100% reservation at some levels, leading to public outrage. The Karnataka CM's post was subsequently deleted this afternoon following clarification from Labour Minister Santosh Lad.

Government response

Government responds to criticism over job reservation bill

"At management level, it has been decided to provide reservation of 50%...At the non-management level, it has been decided to provide work to 70%." He also said that if companies were unable to hire suitable skilled candidates from this restricted pool, they could then look at hiring people from outside the state. "If such skills are not available (in Kannadigas) then the jobs can be outsourced," he said. However, he insisted there is no dearth of talent in the state.

Reactions

Quota's introduction received mixed reactions

The quota's introduction received mixed reactions. Some business leaders labeled it "discriminatory," while others recognized the importance of securing jobs for locals but noted certain conditions. Nasscom, representing India's $200 billion tech industry, called for the bill's withdrawal, warning that it could "drive away companies." They stated on Wednesday that the restrictions might compel firms to relocate due to a shortage of local skilled talent.

Employment bill

Proposed bill to prioritize 'local skills'

The proposed bill is titled "Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024." The legislation mandates that any industry or establishment must appoint 50% local candidates in management categories and 70% in non-management categories. Lad further explained the government's intent, stating "The government is trying to bring in a law to give preference to locally available skills...if it is available here."