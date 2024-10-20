Meta Quest 3S teardown reveals it's a 'beefed-up' Quest 2
Meta's latest virtual reality headset, the Quest 3S, has been revealed to be a more powerful version of the previous model, the Quest 2. This was discovered by iFixit in its latest teardown video. The first indication of this similarity is the use of Fresnel lenses in the new model, which are "100% compatible" with those used by its predecessor.
It retains IPD adjustment mechanism and LCD panel
The Quest 3S also keeps the interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment mechanism from the older model. Instead of going for a dual-panel design like in the Quest 3, it sticks with a single LCD panel. This design choice is in line with its predecessor's approach, further highlighting the similarities between these two models.
Quest 3S introduces dual IR sensors for depth mapping
Despite being similar to the Quest 2, the Quest 3S brings some new features. It uses two infrared (IR) sensors for depth mapping, a major upgrade over the single sensor in the previous model. As iFixit's Shahram Mokhtari noted, this upgrade enables the device to do "exceptionally well in unlit spaces."
Maintaining compatibility with Snapdragon XR2 SoC
Like the Quest 3, the Quest 3S headset also retains Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC. It is also compatible with Meta's newer Touch Plus controllers, which are up for grabs separately.
Reused components make Quest 3S more affordable
The use of legacy parts in the Quest 3S has also made it more affordable. The new model comes at $299.99, much lower than the $499.99 price tag of the Quest 3. Plus, if any of these reused components fail, finding replacements shouldn't be difficult considering they were also used in the four-year-old Quest 2 model.