The Meta Quest 3S, a more affordable version of the Quest 3, boasts new features like dual infrared sensors for better depth mapping, especially in dark spaces.

It maintains compatibility with Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC and Meta's Touch Plus controllers.

Despite its upgrades, the Quest 3S is priced at $299.99, thanks to the use of legacy parts from the Quest 2 model.

Meta Quest 3S teardown reveals it's a 'beefed-up' Quest 2

By Akash Pandey 03:37 pm Oct 20, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Meta's latest virtual reality headset, the Quest 3S, has been revealed to be a more powerful version of the previous model, the Quest 2. This was discovered by iFixit in its latest teardown video. The first indication of this similarity is the use of Fresnel lenses in the new model, which are "100% compatible" with those used by its predecessor.

Design continuity

It retains IPD adjustment mechanism and LCD panel

The Quest 3S also keeps the interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment mechanism from the older model. Instead of going for a dual-panel design like in the Quest 3, it sticks with a single LCD panel. This design choice is in line with its predecessor's approach, further highlighting the similarities between these two models.

Technological upgrade

Quest 3S introduces dual IR sensors for depth mapping

Despite being similar to the Quest 2, the Quest 3S brings some new features. It uses two infrared (IR) sensors for depth mapping, a major upgrade over the single sensor in the previous model. As iFixit's Shahram Mokhtari noted, this upgrade enables the device to do "exceptionally well in unlit spaces."

Information

Maintaining compatibility with Snapdragon XR2 SoC

Like the Quest 3, the Quest 3S headset also retains Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC. It is also compatible with Meta's newer Touch Plus controllers, which are up for grabs separately.

Cost efficiency

Reused components make Quest 3S more affordable

The use of legacy parts in the Quest 3S has also made it more affordable. The new model comes at $299.99, much lower than the $499.99 price tag of the Quest 3. Plus, if any of these reused components fail, finding replacements shouldn't be difficult considering they were also used in the four-year-old Quest 2 model.