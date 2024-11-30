Summarize Simplifying... In short Managing your Amazon Prime Video app notifications is a breeze.

How to manage your Amazon Prime Video app notifications

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:38 pm Nov 30, 2024

What's the story Amazon Prime Video, one of the top streaming platforms in India, allows users to manage their app notifications. The feature lets subscribers choose what kind of information they want to receive from the app. The customization options include updates on new episodes of favorite series, movie premieres, promotions, and other important news.

Android

Customizing notifications on Android handsets

To customize notifications on an Android device, open the Amazon Prime Video app and tap on your profile icon. Next, click on the gear icon and select 'Notifications settings.' Finally, using the toggle feature, choose which types of notifications you want to receive from the app. This way, you can have a more personalized user experience based on your own preferences.

iOS

Handling notifications on iOS devices

For iOS users, the process to customize notifications starts by opening the Amazon Prime Video app. They then have to tap on their profile photo and hit the gear icon. Once in 'Notifications settings,' they can enable notifications by dragging the slider toward the right. Finally, with the toggle option, they can choose what kind of notifications they want to receive from the app.