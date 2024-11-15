Summarize Simplifying... In short Enhancing your WhatsApp video calls is as simple as tapping the magic wand icon for filters or the "Background" option for a variety of settings.

Backgrounds can be combined with filters for added customization

How to use filters, backgrounds to enhance WhatsApp video calls

What's the story WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that lets you spice up your video conversations with custom backgrounds and filters. The update promises to make your chats more interesting and fun, giving you a wide range of options to choose from. To try out the new call customization options, first ensure that you are running the latest version of WhatsApp.

Filter application

Using filters on video calls

Applying a filter on a WhatsApp video call is pretty easy. You can start a one-on-one chat or group call, the feature works perfectly in both cases. Once you're on the call, a magic wand icon shows up in the right corner of the screen. Tapping on it opens a carousel of filters for you to browse and choose from.

Selection

A variety of filters to choose from

WhatsApp provides a range of filters such as Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Fisheye, Prism light, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duotone. As soon as a user taps on their preferred filter, the selected effect is applied to their video feed instantly. The new avatar is then visible in real time to all other participants on the call.

Background addition

Adding backgrounds to video calls

The process of adding a background to a WhatsApp video call is just like that of applying a filter. During the call, users can locate the "Background" option right next to the "Filter" option. A range of backgrounds are available including Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Foodie, Pebbles, Smoosh, Beach Sunset Celebration, and Forest. These backgrounds can be combined with filters for added customization.

Extra tools

Additional features for optimal video call experience

WhatsApp recommends that backgrounds work best in well-lit conditions. In darker conditions, the app may struggle to differentiate between the user and their selected background, leading to weird effects. To combat this, users can tap on the "Low Light" tool represented by a bulb icon at the top of their screen to brighten up their video call. WhatsApp also offers a "Touch-up mode" that softens users' appearances on screen for those less camera-ready days.