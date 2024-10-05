Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's latest beta update introduces a new privacy feature that lets users manage contacts across all devices linked to their account.

WhatsApp now allows users to manage contacts across linked devices

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:09 pm Oct 05, 202401:09 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has released a new update, version 2.24.21.26, through the Google Play Beta Program. The highlight of this update is a novel privacy feature, that allows users to control their contact syncing preferences across multiple devices, using the same WhatsApp account. This feature was initially introduced for iOS users and is now being extended to Android users as well.

User autonomy

Enhanced control over contact management

The new privacy feature in the latest WhatsApp beta update, provides users with the ability to manage contacts across their linked devices. This means that users can add, edit, or delete contacts from any device linked to their WhatsApp account without needing their mobile phones. The changes made will automatically sync across all linked devices, offering a more seamless experience for users who use WhatsApp on multiple platforms like tablets or desktops.

Mechanism

How does it work?

WhatsApp uses cryptographic hashes to add an extra layer of privacy protection. These hashes help secure the phone numbers of contacts who don't have WhatsApp accounts, while still allowing monitoring for unusual behavior like misuse of the contact upload feature. Even if users disable contact syncing, they can continue to interact with their existing contacts on WhatsApp, ensuring that the app's core functionality remains intact despite any changes in data sharing preferences.

User preferences

User control and privacy preferences

Users have complete control over their privacy preferences. If they choose to opt out of the new contact experience, they can disable WhatsApp contacts in their privacy settings. This flexibility makes it easier for users to maintain their privacy according to their own preferences. The facility is currently available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.