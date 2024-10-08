Summarize Simplifying... In short MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset will now support Google's Gemini Nano AI model, expanding AI features previously limited to Pixel and some Samsung Galaxy phones.

This move signifies MediaTek's commitment to expanding its Generative AI ecosystem and improving user experience with advanced AI technology.

More Android phones to benefit from Google's AI features

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 to support Google's Gemini Nano AI model

By Akash Pandey 03:38 pm Oct 08, 202403:38 pm

What's the story MediaTek has announced that its upcoming flagship processor, the Dimensity 9400 chipset, will be optimized for on-device artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. The enhancement is powered by Google's Gemini Nano model. The company also revealed that other Dimensity SoCs will support this small language model designed specifically for smartphone-based workflows.

AI integration

The chipset will support new-age AI features

The integration of the Gemini Nano model into the Dimensity 9400 chipset means that any smartphone with this chip will be able to run the AI features being shipped to the Android operating system. As of now, only Pixel devices and some Samsung Galaxy phones have access to these features. The new chipset is going to widen this accessibility.

Tech upgrade

Advanced NPU integrated for AI tasks

MediaTek has also integrated the 8th generation of its neural processing unit (NPU) into the Dimensity 9400 chipset. This advanced NPU will offer hardware acceleration for AI tasks involving text, image, and speech. The integration was made possible through a partnership with Google, highlighting MediaTek's continued support for Google's large language models (LLMs).

Strategic partnership

Commitment to expanding generative AI ecosystem

MediaTek's partnership with Google not just marks its ongoing support for Google's LLMs but also "underscores the company's commitment to expanding its Generative AI ecosystem and advancing Edge AI capabilities on Dimensity platforms." The move is clearly aimed at improving the user experience with the help of advanced AI technology.

Feature rollout

Google's AI features and their potential expansion

Currently, Google offers two kinds of AI features through its Android platform. The first category includes server-based features such as Gemini virtual assistant on Android, Gemini in Messages, and the recently introduced Ask Photos in Google Photos. The second tier includes features processed either partially or entirely on-device such as live call transcription, text summary, image generation among others.