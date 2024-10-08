Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is exploring the use of nuclear energy to power its data centers, following in the footsteps of tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon.

Google wants to use nuclear energy to power data centers

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:31 pm Oct 08, 202403:31 pm

What's the story In a bid to meet the rising demand for electricity driven by the AI boom, Google is actively looking at nuclear power as a potential energy source for its data centers. The tech giant is working with utilities in the US and other countries to explore the possibility, Amanda Peterson Corio, Google's global head of data center energy, told Reuters.

Market approach

Strategy in regulated markets

Corio explained Google's strategy in markets with stringent regulations, where direct power purchase isn't an option. "We are working with our utility partners and the generators to come together to figure out how we can bring these new technologies — nuclear may be one of them — to the grid," she said. This shows how committed Google is to explore innovative energy solutions for its data centers.

Global exploration

Google considers nuclear energy in countries like Japan

Corio didn't rule out the idea of using nuclear energy in nations like Japan. This means Google's consideration of nuclear power as a potential energy source for its data centers, isn't limited to the US alone.

Industry trend

Tech giants turn to nuclear energy for data centers

Google's nuclear power exploration mirrors a wider industry trend. Tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon are already using nuclear energy as a stable, low-carbon power source to meet the growing electricity demand for their data centers. The move also aims to cut reliance on fossil fuels and emissions. For example, Microsoft has agreed to buy power from the decommissioned Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania, while Amazon recently purchased a nuclear-powered data center in the same US state.

Energy reliability

Google emphasizes importance of consistent energy supply

Corio stressed the importance of a steady energy supply for Google, saying having 24/7 energy that isn't intermittent is "critically important as we think about long-term growth." It explains why nuclear power is being eyed as a possible solution.