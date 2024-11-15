Summarize Simplifying... In short Following Trump's election victory, Bluesky, a social media platform, gained 1.25 million users as people left X, Elon Musk's platform.

However, Bluesky experienced technical issues, peaking at midnight, causing access problems for thousands of users.

The cause remains unknown as Bluesky has yet to comment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Technical glitches hit Bluesky as its user base grows

Bluesky crashes as Trump's win triggers mass exodus from X

By Akash Pandey 03:30 pm Nov 15, 202403:30 pm

What's the story Bluesky has faced major access problems on November 14 and 15, according to Downdetector. Notably, the outage comes just as the platform's user base has surged following the recent US Presidential elections. It has gained millions of new users last week and surpassed the 16 million mark. However, the company has yet to officially acknowledge the problems.

User growth

User base swells by 1.25 million post-elections

Since the elections, Bluesky has added another 1.25 million users as some people have opted to leave X, a competing social media platform owned by Elon Musk. The influx of users on Bluesky is thought to be associated with Donald Trump's win in the elections, triggering a change in social media preferences. According to SimilarWeb, over 115,000 US users deactivated their X accounts after the election results were announced.

Technical difficulties

Outage reports peak at midnight

According to Downdetector's data, the access issues on Bluesky peaked at at midnight and early morning today. Thousands of users reported facing issues in accessing the platform during this time. The exact cause of these technical problems is still unclear, as Bluesky has not yet issued an official statement on the reasons behind the issues plaguing the platform.