Bluesky crashes as Trump's win triggers mass exodus from X
Bluesky has faced major access problems on November 14 and 15, according to Downdetector. Notably, the outage comes just as the platform's user base has surged following the recent US Presidential elections. It has gained millions of new users last week and surpassed the 16 million mark. However, the company has yet to officially acknowledge the problems.
User base swells by 1.25 million post-elections
Since the elections, Bluesky has added another 1.25 million users as some people have opted to leave X, a competing social media platform owned by Elon Musk. The influx of users on Bluesky is thought to be associated with Donald Trump's win in the elections, triggering a change in social media preferences. According to SimilarWeb, over 115,000 US users deactivated their X accounts after the election results were announced.
Outage reports peak at midnight
According to Downdetector's data, the access issues on Bluesky peaked at at midnight and early morning today. Thousands of users reported facing issues in accessing the platform during this time. The exact cause of these technical problems is still unclear, as Bluesky has not yet issued an official statement on the reasons behind the issues plaguing the platform.