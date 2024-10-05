Summarize Simplifying... In short Verma, accused of a quadruple murder in Amethi, was reportedly involved in an illicit affair with the victim's wife, Poonam, for 1.5 years.

He was arrested while trying to escape to Delhi, after a shootout at a toll plaza in Noida.

'Illicit affair' between accused, victim's wife behind Amethi murders: Police

What's the story The prime suspect in the brutal murder of a school teacher, his wife, and their two minor daughters in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has confessed to the crime. According to Amethi Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh, Chandan Verma admitted during questioning that he had been involved in an extramarital affair with the woman and a recent falling out led him to commit the murders.

Murder details

Verma fired 10 rounds from a single pistol

Verma told the police that he had been in an illicit relationship with Poonam, the wife of the deceased teacher Sunil, for the past 1.5 years. "The accused said he had been having an illicit relationship with Poonam for the last 1.5 years...It appears that due to this, he shot and killed the family of four," Singh said at a press briefing. The police report states that Verma fired 10 rounds from a single pistol, killing all four family members.

Arrest and suicide attempt

Verma arrested while fleeing, attempted suicide

Verma was apprehended at a toll plaza in Noida while en route to Delhi. He sustained injuries during a shootout when he allegedly tried to escape by seizing an officer's gun. The police were able to trace him based on a WhatsApp message he had posted indicating his intention to harm the family. The message read, "Five people will die, I will show you soon."

Prior complaint

Victim's wife had previously filed complaint against Verma

Before the murders, Poonam had lodged a complaint against Verma for alleged stalking and molestation. In her complaint, she also stated that Verma had threatened to kill her multiple times and should be held accountable if anything happened to her or her family. A group of armed men, including Verma, barged into the victim's house and opened fire on all the family members before fleeing the scene on Thursday.