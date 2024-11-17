Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube's Android app has undergone a visual revamp, with a more pronounced home icon, a thicker 'Shorts' icon, and a simplified 'Subscriptions' icon.

This is part of a series of changes, including a redesigned playback speed and a new miniplayer.

This is part of a series of changes, including a redesigned playback speed and a new miniplayer.

However, it's unclear if these updates will extend to other platforms like YouTube Music and TV.

The changes are now live

YouTube for Android gets visual changes: Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 01:09 pm Nov 17, 202401:09 pm

What's the story As part of its continuous improvements, YouTube has introduced a bunch of new features and design updates. The latest update comes in the form of a redesigned bottom bar on the Android platform. The change doesn't modify the current navigation layout but gives a new look to four out of five icons on the bar. The updated icons have thicker outlines and rounder corners, though the change may be subtle due to their small size.

Icon modifications

Detailed look at the changes

The home icon looks more pronounced now, while the 'Shorts' icon has thicker lines. The 'plus' sign for content creation is now surrounded by a gray circle with no outline. The 'Subscriptions' icon has been simplified with less depth and a little more roundness. However, there are no changes to the 'You' icon on the bottom bar of YouTube's Android app.

Distribution

Update rollout and future implications

The redesigned bottom bar is now live as a server-side update with version 19.45 of YouTube for Android. The new icons are also available online, but have not yet been seen on iOS. It is still unclear if this updated iconography will be extended to other platforms like YouTube Music and TV in the future.

Additional updates

Recent modifications and app shortcuts

The new bottom bar is just one of the many changes YouTube has made in the last few weeks. The company has also redesigned playback speed for Android and iOS, and introduced a new miniplayer and settings redesign for Android. Along with these, YouTube has also tweaked its app shortcuts by removing 'Explore' and refreshing all icons with an outline-style design.