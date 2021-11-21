'Humdard Hai' song review: Ankit Tiwari's voice is idyllic

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 05:35 pm

'Humdard Hai' video song has garnered nearly 6 lakh views on YouTube

Zee Music Company has dropped a romantic music video starring Vandan Raj Tak and Vaishnavi Rao on YouTube. Titled Humdard Hai, the song has the vibe of some tracks of the film Sanam Re. The soothing vocals and colorful visuals of the music video manage to grab the instant attention of the viewers. The new video song is 4:10 minutes long. Here's our review.

Song

Song has Ankit Tiwari's signature style, lyrics compliment his vocals

Sung by Ankit Tiwari, it is a romantic track that will melt your heart. While it has Tiwari's signature style, the music for this song has been composed by Ashish Khandal. Vinu Sangwan and Smita Kabra penned the lyrics. Tiwari's soft and soothing vocals urge listeners to press the replay button more than once. Produced under AV Productions, Prithvi Sharma has done the mixing.

Video

Raj Tak and Rao's chemistry is so-so in the video

In the music video, actors Raj Tak and Rao's performance didn't feel right in some sequences. Their expressions didn't really sync with the song, and overall their chemistry was so-so in the song Humdard Hai. But, the scenic shot at the beginning does manage to grab viewers' attention, while the last scene adds a small surprise element and goes well with the romantic song.

Observation

This will remind you of Arijit Singh's 'Sanam Re' track

As I have already mentioned, this song will remind you of the title track of Sanam Re sung by Arijit Singh. The video song shows how a simple, shy boy falls in love with a girl and how he gathers the courage and finally tells her, "I love you." Released on November 19, Humdard Hai song has already racked up nearly 6 lakh views.

Conclusion

'Humdard Hai' song is worth adding to your playlist

This new song isn't very different from other romantic songs. But it will impact new lovers. Like most romantic Bollywood songs, Tiwari's latest music video is worth adding to your travel playlist. It's a song that you can listen to with your partner anytime or while you are on a solo journey. Verdict. The song bags 3 stars while the video gets 2.5 stars.