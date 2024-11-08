Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon is considering increasing its investment in AI firm Anthropic, but with a catch - Anthropic must use Amazon's silicon, hosted on Amazon Web Services, for AI training instead of their preferred NVIDIA chips.

Anthropic, valued at $40 billion and having raised $9.7 billion so far, is projected to spend over $2.7 billion in 2024 on AI product development. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amazon invested $4 billion in Anthropic last year

Amazon considers upping Anthropic investment but on one condition

By Mudit Dube 10:39 am Nov 08, 202410:39 am

What's the story Amazon is said to be considering a major expansion of its investment in OpenAI rival Anthropic. The Information reports that the tech giant is in talks for an investment worth several billion dollars. This would be Amazon's second investment in Anthropic after a $4 billion deal last year. The new investment structure is similar to the previous one but with a new stipulation from Amazon.

Stipulation

Amazon's condition for increased investment

The new condition from Amazon for its increased investment is that Anthropic has to use silicon developed by Amazon and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to train its AI. Currently, Anthropic prefers NVIDIA chips for the job. However, the massive financial backing from Amazon could be too tempting to resist, possibly swaying the AI firm's hardware preferences.

Financial outlook

Anthropic's financial projections and funding discussions

Earlier this year, Anthropic estimated it would spend over $2.7 billion in 2024 on training and expanding its AI products. The company has been in funding talks for months now, on a $40 billion valuation, The Information reported. So far, Anthropic has raised $9.7 billion in funding—less half of what OpenAI has raised at nearly $22 billion.