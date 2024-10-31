Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Vettaiyan', featuring the story of a relentless cop, SP Athiyan, will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 8.

The movie, which is Lyca Productions' 30th project, will be accessible in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching audiences in over 240 countries.

Despite mixed reviews, the film's gripping narrative and music by Anirudh Ravichander are sure to engage viewers.

By Isha Sharma 11:40 am Oct 31, 202411:40 am

What's the story The Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan, starring superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on November 8. The streaming platform made the announcement on Thursday. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami.

'Vettaiyan' to be available in multiple languages

Vettaiyan will be available on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This extensive range of language options is intended to reach diverse audiences across India and beyond. The film will be available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide from November 8 onward.

'Vettaiyan' plot and production details

Vettaiyan tells the gripping story of SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a maverick cop who doesn't believe in half-measures when it comes to investigation and law. However, after a botched operation costs an innocent life, Athiyan has to pay for his merciless ways. The film is Lyca Productions's 30th project and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. It was released on October 10 to mixed critical reception.