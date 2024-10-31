'Vettaiyan' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this date
The Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan, starring superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on November 8. The streaming platform made the announcement on Thursday. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami.
'Vettaiyan' to be available in multiple languages
Vettaiyan will be available on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This extensive range of language options is intended to reach diverse audiences across India and beyond. The film will be available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide from November 8 onward.
Take a look at the announcement here
'Vettaiyan' plot and production details
Vettaiyan tells the gripping story of SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a maverick cop who doesn't believe in half-measures when it comes to investigation and law. However, after a botched operation costs an innocent life, Athiyan has to pay for his merciless ways. The film is Lyca Productions's 30th project and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. It was released on October 10 to mixed critical reception.