Summarize Simplifying... In short The new trailer for the series 'Citadel' has been released, garnering a positive global response.

This marks another milestone for the Citadel universe, produced by the Russo brothers, which previously saw success with its first season starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The universe continues to grow with each new series, including the Italian Original Citadel: Diana. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New 'Citadel' trailer: Can Honey-Bunny save young Nadia in time

By Tanvi Gupta 10:52 am Oct 29, 202410:52 am

What's the story The second trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny has been dropped, giving a deeper look into the thrilling narrative. The Indian series is an offshoot of the globally successful Citadel universe and will premiere on November 7. The show stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, with Kay Kay Menon and other notable actors. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Trailer breakdown

Honey and Bunny are thrown into high-stakes world of action

The action kicks off as struggling actor and single mother Honey (Prabhu) expertly takes down a group of intruders. Later, she reveals to her daughter Nadia (Kashvi Majmundar) that she was once a secret agent. With danger looming, Honey must team up again with her former partner, Bunny (Dhawan), a stuntman-turned-spy who trained her in espionage—who is also Nadia's father. Initially, their reunion is tense, but it quickly intensifies as their shared past catches up—leading to a fight for survival.

Twitter Post

Have you checked out the trailer yet?

Global release

Know more about the series

The first trailer of the series, which was released earlier this month, received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences across the globe. This is another major step for the Citadel universe, which has already seen success with its first season featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The universe—executive produced by the Russo brothers' (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo) AGBO—keeps expanding with every new series. The second series from this universe was the Italian Original Citadel: Diana.