Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube's 'Stats for Nerds' is a feature that provides detailed video and playback information.

To activate it, you simply right-click on a video on desktop or navigate to General Settings on mobile devices and select 'Stats for Nerds'.

Once enabled, you can access it from the video menu or additional settings, offering insights into video resolution, codecs, buffer health, and more. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The "Stats for Nerds" feature offers a plethora of information

What is YouTube's 'Stats for Nerds' and how to use?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:15 pm Nov 30, 202401:15 pm

What's the story YouTube's "Stats for Nerds" is a handy feature that gives users detailed information about the videos they are watching. Though it sounds technical, the tool isn't just for techies. It provides insights into video quality, buffering data, and other complex details associated with video playback. The feature comes disabled by default but can be enabled to show a small window of information over the video being watched.

Feature breakdown

What does 'Stats for Nerds' offer?

The "Stats for Nerds" feature offers a plethora of information. This includes the video ID and exact playback instance code, resolution of the player and current frame, and the video's current and original resolution. It also shows information on volume normalization, media codecs for audio/video compression, color range of content being viewed, device's network connection speed, data sent from YouTube's servers to user's device, and buffer health showing how much YouTube can buffer a video to avoid playback issues.

Activation guide

How to activate 'Stats for nerds' on different devices

Activating the "Stats for Nerds" feature differs slightly from device to device. On desktop (Windows, Linux, Mac), you'd have to open YouTube.com in your browser, start watching a video, right-click the video once to open the video menu and select Stats for Nerds. For Android, go to Settings > General > Enable Stats for nerds within the YouTube app. After playing a video, tap on three-dot More button in video player and select Stats button.

Steps

Enabling the feature on iOS, iPadOS, and other devices

For iOS/iPadOS users, open the YouTube app, head over to Settings > General and enable Stats for Nerds. After playing a video, tap on settings gear then Additional Settings and select Stats for Nerds. On SmartTVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices like Chromecast or Fire TV Stick, start a video within your device's YouTube app. Bring up video playback controls (usually by pressing remote/controller's default "select" button), tab over to select Settings then scroll over to choose Stats for Nerds.