YouTube introduces new feature to verify authenticity of videos

By Mudit Dube 11:34 am Oct 16, 202411:34 am

What's the story In a move aimed at increasing transparency and combating misinformation, YouTube is rolling out a new label system for videos. This system utilizes Content Credentials powered by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). Videos that display the "Captured with a Camera" label signify that the creators have used specific tools with built-in C2PA support to capture their content. The label shows up in the video description panel, assuring viewers about the authenticity of the content they're watching.

Technical requirements

Creators must use tools compatible with C2PA

YouTube's authenticity feature was first spotted when digital content authentication service Trupic, uploaded a video on its channel. The video was marked as the "first authentic video with C2PA Content Credentials on YouTube." As per YouTube's help page, the label "signifies that the creator used specific technology to verify their video's origin and confirm its audio and visuals haven't been altered." To trigger this label, creators must use tools compatible with C2PA version 2.1 or higher.

Editing guidelines

Videos can still be edited under certain conditions

Interestingly, videos don't necessarily have to be unedited to get the "captured with a camera" label. The whole process must support C2PA and avoid edits that break the chain of provenance or significantly alter the video's core nature or content. Any edits making the video incompatible with C2PA standards (version 2.1 and above) are also not allowed. This gives some leeway to creators while keeping content authenticity standards on YouTube.

Transparency initiatives

Google's ongoing efforts to increase transparency

Google has been "exploring" ways to convey C2PA information to YouTube viewers, as part of its broader goal to enhance transparency around AI-generated content on the platform. Earlier this year, the tech giant introduced an "altered or synthetic content" label that requires users to self-identify their uploads containing AI-generated content. These initiatives are part of Google's ongoing efforts to combat misinformation and uphold content integrity on its platforms.