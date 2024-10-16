Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Android 15 update introduces enhanced privacy features, improved user interface, and new theft protection measures.

Android 15 introduces private space and theft protection features

Google releases Android 15 and some exclusive features for Pixels

By Mudit Dube 10:59 am Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Google has started rolling out Android 15, bringing a bunch of new features tailored for Pixel devices. The update comes as part of the October Pixel drop and brings improvements like better low-light photography on Instagram, and support for underwater photography and video. These updates are designed to improve user experience across the board of device usage.

New additions

The Android 15 update comes with a private space feature, much like iOS 18's hide and lock app feature. This will let users secure apps behind a PIN or biometric lock for enhanced privacy. The update also brings new theft protection measures that require additional authentication if someone tries to remove your SIM or disable Find My Device. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to alter sensitive settings by guessing your password or PIN, the system will automatically lock down the device.

User experience

Android 15 enhances user interface and connectivity

Android 15 also brings a taskbar with the capability to pin apps and app pairs for split screen on foldable devices and tablets. This feature will improve multitasking capabilities. The update also supports single-tap login for saved passkeys, and satellite messaging when there's no network or Wi-Fi connection available, ensuring uninterrupted communication under all circumstances.

Feature enhancements

October Pixel drop enhances photography and audio control

The October Pixel drop brings low-light photography improvements right on Instagram for all Pixel devices from Pixel 6 (excluding the A series). For Pixel 8 series, Google has added an Audio Magic Eraser feature that lets users control the volume of certain sounds. With this update, they can also modulate the volume of different sources as well as different people in a video.

Other upgrades

Google enhances underwater photography

Google is also bolstering theft protection for Pixel 6 and newer models. The update brings a feature that automatically locks your phone when someone tries to snatch it away from you, with AI detecting the motion. With the October Pixel Drop, Pixel 9 series owners can use a waterproof case to capture videos and photos underwater while snorkeling or swimming. The company is updating the camera app for better color representation while shooting underwater.

Feature rollout

Google introduces new features for Pixel devices

All Pixel devices from Pixel 6 and newer will get widget recommendations, an updated weather app, pollen data tracking in select countries, call screening in the UK and Japan, Gemini Live support for audio AI conversations in various regions. They'll also get easier access to the Astrophotography mode with a slide button in Night Sight mode. These updates will enhance user experience across various aspects of device usage.