Customize your chats with WhatsApp's new sticker tools: Here's how

By Mudit Dube 10:36 am Oct 16, 202410:36 am

What's the story WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, recently rolled out a bunch of new features to improve its users' sticker-sharing experience. The company believes stickers are an effective way for people to express themselves and add personality and fun to their chats. The new tools, however, make the use of stickers more enjoyable and personalized for users. Here's how to use WhatsApp's new sticker features and enchange your chatting experience.

New partnership

WhatsApp partners with GIPHY for extensive sticker collection

WhatsApp has partnered with GIPHY to bring its extensive sticker collection directly to the messaging app. With this integration, you can find and share relevant and appealing stickers without leaving the app. All you have to do is tap on the sticker icon and search using text or emoji.

Feature expansion

Custom sticker maker now available on Android

Previously enjoyed by iOS users, the Custom Sticker Maker is now available on Android. The feature lets users create, edit and share their own stickers with ease. You can turn your photos into personalized stickers or edit existing photos using tools like crop, text and draw. Once created, these stickers are saved automatically in the sticker tray for easy access and sharing with family and friends.

AI integration

You can also create stickers using AI

WhatsApp has also introduced AI-powered stickers, a feature that is available on both iPhone and Android. The feature lets you create more personalized stickers using Meta AI. All you have to do is give a prompt and the AI chatbot will create stickers based on that. You can also fine tune the results by suggesting changes. Once you are happy with the end result, simply copy-paste the sticker in the chat window to share.

Management upgrade

WhatsApp improves sticker management

WhatsApp has also enhanced sticker management. Now, users can easily find new sticker packs in the app, right below their downloaded stickers. To organize their sticker tray, they can tap and hold to move stickers to the top or remove them. This feature is intended to make the user experience more streamlined and efficient when using stickers in their chats.