YouTube Shorts now extended to 3 minutes
YouTube has announced a major update to its Shorts feature, allowing creators to upload videos up to three minutes long. The new change came into effect on Tuesday for all users. The extension is intended to give content creators more time to craft engaging stories and showcase their creativity while reaching a growing audience for short-form content.
New classification and revenue model for extended shorts
From now on, any videos uploaded in a vertical or square aspect ratio (up to three minutes long) will automatically be classified as Shorts. These extended Shorts will be part of YouTube's revenue-sharing model for the Shorts Feed. However, content uploaded before October 15 will still be classified as long-form videos and monetized through YouTube's traditional revenue model on the Watch Page.
YouTube's stance on copyrighted content in extended Shorts
YouTube has also clarified its stance on content longer than a minute with third-party claimed material. Shorts with copyrighted content flagged by YouTube's Content ID system will be blocked globally, meaning the video won't be viewable or recommended on the platform. Such videos will also not be eligible for monetization.
Creators can dispute copyright claims on their Shorts
If creators think a copyright claim is wrong, they can either remove the claimed content or file a dispute. The policy applies to Shorts longer than a minute. However, Shorts under a minute in duration remain unaffected by these restrictions. This move is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to improve its short-form content offerings while ensuring proper handling of copyrighted materials.