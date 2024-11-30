Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage unwanted posts on your Facebook timeline, simply click the three dots on the top-right corner of the post and select 'Delete Post' or 'Hide from Profile' from the drop-down menu.

How to remove or hide posts from your Facebook timeline

By Akash Pandey 12:41 pm Nov 30, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Facebook allows you to remove or hide a post from your timeline. Whether it's outdated content, a post that no longer aligns with your views, or simply something you prefer not to be visible, managing your timeline gives you more control over what others see. It's an effective way to curate your online presence and maintain a cleaner, more relevant timeline.

Steps

Delete or hide a post

Head to your Facebook profile, find the post you want to manage, and click the three dots in the top-right corner of the post. From the drop-down menu, select either Delete Post (for your own posts) or Hide from Profile (for posts from friends). Delete Post removes the post entirely from Facebook. Note that you can only delete posts you've made. Meanwhile, Hide from Profile removes the post from your timeline, but it remains on Facebook.

Tag removal

You can also remove tagged posts

If you're tagged in a post, you can also remove the tag to keep it from appearing on your timeline. For this, locate the post and tap on three dots given at its top right corner. From there, tap on "Remove tag" followed by "Confirm" in the pop-up that appears. Once the tag is removed, the post will no longer show up on your timeline.