Over 400 million people are using Meta AI monthly

How Meta's AI integrations is making Facebook usage more interesting

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:19 pm Oct 16, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Meta recently integrated Meta AI in Facebook, to enhance creativity and help users share more content with their friends, family, and other people who share their interests. The 'Imagine Yourself,' facility (for personalized image generation) can now be accessed in the feed, Stories composers and on the user's profile page. Meanwhile, the AI comment summaries from creators, public groups, and pages make it easier to catch up on conversations.

Voice interaction

Support for voice commands

Facebook users can interact with the AI assistant using voice commands. The assistant can answer questions, provide explanations on various topics, or even tell jokes. As part of this rollout, users will also get the option to select from different voice options for their assistant — including those of celebrities like Awkwafina, John Cena and Dame Judi Dench.

Capabilities

Meta AI's influence on photo sharing and editing

Meta AI supports photo sharing in chats, understanding the content of the images and answering questions about them. You could use this feature for identifying objects or asking for cooking instructions based on a shared image. Plus, you can even ask for specific edits to your photos, by simply telling Meta AI what you want added, removed or changed in the picture.

Translation tool

Automatic translation tool for Reels

Meta is working on a translation tool that automatically translates the audio of Reels, making content more accessible to users speaking different languages. The tool offers automatic dubbing and lip syncing, simulating the speaker's voice in another language and syncing their lips to match. Initial tests are being conducted on Facebook, with plans to expand this feature to more creators and languages in the future.

Enhanced features

Meta AI's Imagine features and personalized chat themes

Meta is also improving the "Imagine" capabilities of its AI, letting users see themselves as different characters in their feed, Stories, and Facebook profile pictures. The improved AI can also recommend captions for Stories on Facebook. Plus, you can now generate custom themes for your chats on Messenger DMs using AI.