Jaishankar, a prominent figure, has compared the impact of AI to that of nuclear weapons, indicating its profound global influence.

He also criticized the United Nations for its inability to adapt to modern challenges, likening it to an outdated company.

Furthermore, he highlighted the complexities of the Middle East and the geopolitical challenges faced by the Global South, which are feeling the brunt of these tensions.

Jaishankar spoke at the Kautalya Economic Conclave

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:40 pm Oct 06, 202404:40 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted that artificial intelligence (AI) will be the most significant global influence since nuclear weapons. He made this statement during his address at the Kautalya Economic Conclave today. Jaishankar emphasized that "demographic, connectivity and AI will change the global order." He also noted an increasing trend toward globalization and interdependence in both physical and digital realms.

UN critique

Jaishankar criticizes UN's adaptability to modern challenges

Jaishankar also expressed his criticism of the United Nations (UN), likening it to an "old company" that struggles to adapt to contemporary challenges. Despite its significant role in global affairs, he suggested that the UN is not entirely keeping up with the market but occupying the space. This critique highlights a perceived disconnect between the organization's traditional approach and the evolving needs of today's world.

Geopolitical tensions

Middle East complexities and Global South's geopolitical challenges

Turning his attention to the Middle East, Jaishankar described it as particularly complex due to parties not acknowledging their actions. He further underscored that the Global South is feeling the impacts of these geopolitical tensions, more acutely than others. This observation raises concerns about potential instability in regions already grappling with significant challenges.