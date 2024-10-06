Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered's PC version requires a PSN account
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, the popular single-player adventure game, will now require PC players to sign up via their PlayStation Network (PSN) accounts. This new requirement was noted on Valve's PC storefront and reported by IGN. The mandate aligns with other significant PlayStation-themed Steam releases like Helldivers 2, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and God of War Ragnarok.
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition delisted from Steam
The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition has been quietly removed from both Steam and the Epic Games Store, since the end of September. This move leaves no legal way for players to enjoy Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam without purchasing the remastered bundle, which controversially necessitates a PSN account. The decision has sparked discontent among some players who have expressed their dissatisfaction on the game's Steam discussions hub.
Sony's history with mandatory PSN linking
This isn't the first time Sony has faced backlash over mandatory PSN linking. Earlier this year, a similar requirement for Helldivers's PC version led to such a strong negative reaction that Sony had to reverse its original plans. The company even auto-refunded players who purchased Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in countries where PSN isn't available, following the controversial rollout of compulsory PSN linking.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered's release date
The remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn is set to launch on October 31, across PlayStation 5 and PC. This announcement was made less than two weeks after Sony removed games like Helldivers 2 from sale in 177 countries, due to the disastrous rollout of mandatory PSN linking, which led to significant review-bombing.