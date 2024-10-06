Summarize Simplifying... In short Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition has been removed from Steam and the Epic Games Store, leaving the remastered version as the only option, which controversially requires a PSN account.

This move has upset some players, echoing a previous backlash Sony faced with mandatory PSN linking for other games.

The remastered game is set to launch on October 31 on PlayStation 5 and PC.

The remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn is set to launch on October 31

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered's PC version requires a PSN account

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:40 pm Oct 06, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, the popular single-player adventure game, will now require PC players to sign up via their PlayStation Network (PSN) accounts. This new requirement was noted on Valve's PC storefront and reported by IGN. The mandate aligns with other significant PlayStation-themed Steam releases like Helldivers 2, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and God of War Ragnarok.

Game removal

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition delisted from Steam

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition has been quietly removed from both Steam and the Epic Games Store, since the end of September. This move leaves no legal way for players to enjoy Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam without purchasing the remastered bundle, which controversially necessitates a PSN account. The decision has sparked discontent among some players who have expressed their dissatisfaction on the game's Steam discussions hub.

Past controversy

Sony's history with mandatory PSN linking

This isn't the first time Sony has faced backlash over mandatory PSN linking. Earlier this year, a similar requirement for Helldivers's PC version led to such a strong negative reaction that Sony had to reverse its original plans. The company even auto-refunded players who purchased Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in countries where PSN isn't available, following the controversial rollout of compulsory PSN linking.

Launch details

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered's release date

The remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn is set to launch on October 31, across PlayStation 5 and PC. This announcement was made less than two weeks after Sony removed games like Helldivers 2 from sale in 177 countries, due to the disastrous rollout of mandatory PSN linking, which led to significant review-bombing.