Varun Aaron appointed SRH's bowling coach for IPL 2026
What's the story
Former Indian speedster, Varun Aaron, has been appointed the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Orange Army confirmed the news through a post on their official X handle. Aaron has replaced New Zealand's James Franklin, who held the position in the previous season. Notably, SRH finished sixth in IPL 2025.
IPL
Aaron's experience in IPL
Aaron has had a long and successful career in the IPL, having played 52 matches and taken 44 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 22.59. He has represented several teams, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals over his 11-year-long career. His last appearance in the league came in 2022 when he played for title-winners GT. Aaron retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year.
Career
A look at his overall career
Aaron made his debut in the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy, wowing spectators with speeds over 150kph. However, his career was plagued with injuries, including stress fractures of the back. Despite the setbacks, he played for India in nine Tests and as many ODIs, with the last appearance coming in November 2015 against South Africa. Aaron, who earlier retired from First-Class cricket, ended up with 173 scalps at 33.27.