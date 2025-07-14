Varun Aaron appointed SRH's bowling coach for IPL 2026

IPL

Aaron's experience in IPL

Aaron has had a long and successful career in the IPL, having played 52 matches and taken 44 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 22.59. He has represented several teams, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals over his 11-year-long career. His last appearance in the league came in 2022 when he played for title-winners GT. Aaron retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year.