In a stunning display of power hitting, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma scored a fiery 59 off just 20 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

His explosive innings meant SRH comfortably chased down a target of 206 runs at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Notably, the southpaw took just 18 balls to complete his fifty.

Here we look at his stats.