IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma's blistering half-century powers SRH vs LSG
What's the story
In a stunning display of power hitting, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma scored a fiery 59 off just 20 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
His explosive innings meant SRH comfortably chased down a target of 206 runs at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
Notably, the southpaw took just 18 balls to complete his fifty.
Here we look at his stats.
Batting brilliance
Abhishek Sharma's innings: A masterclass in aggressive batting
Though SRH lost opener Atharva Taide (13) early in the run chase, Abhishek's fireworks in the powerplay got them off to a flying start.
His innings was a combination of elegant drives and massive sixes over mid-wicket and long-on.
The southpaw dominated an 82-run stand with Ishan Kishan (35) before departing.
Abhishek eventually fell to Digvesh Rathi in the eighth over.
Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Kamindu Mendis (32*) powered SRH toward the end as SRH prevailed in just 18.2 overs.
Information
Fiery exchange with Rathi
Abhishek was also embroiled in a heated conversation with Rathi after getting dismissed. Rathi celebrated with his signature "book-sign" move after trapping the SRH star. This didn't sit well with Abhishek as things got heated between the two. The umpires and teammates intervened to defuse the tension.
Stats
Third 50-plus score for Abhishek this season
Abhishek starred with 59 runs from just 20 balls. He smacked 4 fours and 6 sixes.
He has now raced to 1,750 runs in the IPL at 26.92 with his strike rate being 161.88.
In addition to nine fifties, he owns a hundred. This was his second fifty across five outings against LSG.
In IPL 2025, he has scored 373 runs at 33.90. In addition to a ton, he now has two fifties.
Information
Nearly 4,000 runs in T20s
As per ESPNcricnfo, Abhishek has raced to 3,968 runs in the 20-over format. He averages 31.49 from 144 matches (140 innings). He owns 22 fifties and 7 tons. His strike rate reads 165.81. He has smashed 238 sixes.
POTD
Our Player of the Day
Abhishek is our Player of the Day as his knock completely knocked LSG out.
The equation came down to 107 runs from 75 balls when he departed.
Hence, the middle-order batters did not have to deal with the surging run rate in the latter half of the innings.
His fireworks also forced LSG skipper Rishabh Pant to adopt a defensive approach.