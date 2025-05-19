What's the story

Aiden Markram continues to dazzle in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Lucknow Super Giants opener notched his fifth half-century of the season with a brilliant 61 off 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

His knock was a mix of elegant drives and powerful pulls.

Notably, Markram added 115 runs with his fellow opener Mitchell Marsh.

Here we look at his stats.