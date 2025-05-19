Aiden Markram hammers his fifth half-century of IPL 2025
What's the story
Aiden Markram continues to dazzle in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Lucknow Super Giants opener notched his fifth half-century of the season with a brilliant 61 off 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
His knock was a mix of elegant drives and powerful pulls.
Notably, Markram added 115 runs with his fellow opener Mitchell Marsh.
Here we look at his stats.
Knock
Markram's impact on team's performance
Batting first in the game, LSG were off to a fine start. Marsh was brilliant in the powerplay as Markram played the second fiddle in this phase.
However, the latter picked up the pace soon after and recorded yet another fifty.
While Marsh departed for 65, Markarm continued the good work and completed his fifty off just 28 balls.
He eventually fell to Harshal Patel in the 16th over.
Statistics
Yet another fifty for Markram
Markram's 38-ball 61 saw him hit four fours and as many sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the South African has raced to 409 runs across 12 games this season at 34.08 and a strike rate of 148.72 (50s: 5).
Overall, Markram has racked up 1,404 runs from 56 IPL games at an average of 31.20. This includes 10 fifties with his best score being 68*.
DYK
483 runs as a pair for Marsh, Markram
Marsh and Markram, who added 115 runs, recorded LSG's best opening stand this season.
Overall, they have accumulated 483 runs across 11 innings as a pair this season at 43.90.
The tally includes three half-century and a solitary century partnerships.
Only Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (839) have added more runs as a pair in IPL 2025.