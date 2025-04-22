Abishek Porel records his maiden fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Opener Abishek Porel played a pivotal knock for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter.
Porel scored a 36-ball 51 as DC attempted to chase down 160 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
He added a 36-run opening stand with Karun Nair and then took DC past 100 along with KL Rahul.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
How Porel's knock panned out
As has been the case, Porel scored the bulk of his runs in the powerplay. He kept the scoreboard ticking thereafter.
A crucial 69-run partnership between Porel and Rahul gave DC the required edge in the run-chase.
However, Aiden Markram dismissed Porel in the 12th over. The latter departed for 51 off 36 balls (5 fours and a six).
Stats
Porel's impact in IPL 2025
As mentioned, Porel slammed his maiden fifty of the ongoing IPL season.
The DC batter, who was retained for ₹4 crore, has played quite a few impactful knocks so far.
Porel has racked up 224 runs from eight matches at an impressive strike-rate of 147.36 in IPL 2025.
Overall, he raced past 550 runs in IPL history.