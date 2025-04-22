What's the story

Opener Abishek Porel played a pivotal knock for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter.

Porel scored a 36-ball 51 as DC attempted to chase down 160 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

He added a 36-run opening stand with Karun Nair and then took DC past 100 along with KL Rahul.

Here are the key stats.