Recalling MI's century partnerships versus CSK in IPL
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Mumbai Indians (MI) triumphed over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
The match witnessed MI chasing CSK's target of 177 runs with remarkable ease.
The five-time champions won by nine wickets thanks to a 114-run stand from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
Here we revisit MI's all 100-plus stands against CSK in IPL.
#4
114* - Rohit & Suryakumar, 2025
As mentioned, Rohit and Suryakumar spearheaded MI's attack with their destructive batting in their recent outing against CSK.
The pair stitched an incredible 114-run partnership off mere 54 balls for the second wicket.
Notably, SKY arrived after Ryan Rickelton's (24) departure.
Rohit scored an unbeaten 76 runs off 45 balls, while Surya stayed not out at 68 from just 30 deliveries.
Their brilliance meant MI won in 15.4 overs.
#3
116* - de Kock & Kishan, 2020
CSK's only 10-wicket defeat in IPL also came at the hands of MI in the 2020 edition.
The Mumbai-based team bowled brilliantly to restrict CSK to 114/9 in Sharjah.
MI openers Quinton de Kock (46* off 37) and Ishan Kishan (68 * off 37) then helped their team cross the line in just 12.2 overs.
While Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, de Kock supported him well. They recorded 116 runs in pair.
#2
Rohit & Simmons - 119 runs
MI comfortably defeated CSK in the 2015 IPL final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Batting first, MI posted a commanding total of 202/5. Lendl Simmons (68 off 45) and Rohit (50 off 26) were the chief contributors.
They added 119 runs for the second wicket after MI lost Parthiv Patel (0) cheaply.
MS Dhoni's side lost regular wickets and were never in the chase. They lost by 41 runs.
#1
Rohit & Tendulkar - 126 runs
It was the 2012 IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium as MI were asked to chase down 174 vs CSK.
James Franklin (1) departed cheaply as Sachin Tendulkar (74 off 44) joined Rohit (60 off 46) in the middle.
Both batters made fifties and added 126 runs for the second wicket.
Though MI suffered a shock collapse in the game, Dwayne Smith's unbeaten nine-ball 24 helped them win in the final ball of the game.