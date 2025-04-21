What's the story

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Mumbai Indians (MI) triumphed over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The match witnessed MI chasing CSK's target of 177 runs with remarkable ease.

The five-time champions won by nine wickets thanks to a 114-run stand from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Here we revisit MI's all 100-plus stands against CSK in IPL.