What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders tamed dismal Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.

Sunil Narine was superb for the defending champions, claiming 3/13 from his 4 overs and then scoring a whirlwind 44 from 18 balls with the bat.

His solid all-round show makes him our pick as Player of the Day.