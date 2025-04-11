IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders tamed dismal Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.
Sunil Narine was superb for the defending champions, claiming 3/13 from his 4 overs and then scoring a whirlwind 44 from 18 balls with the bat.
His solid all-round show makes him our pick as Player of the Day.
KKR beat CSK
KKR beat CSK at Chepauk
CSK were restricted to 103/9 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube managed an unbeaten 31 as KKR's spinners ruled the roost, picking 6/55 from 12 overs.
Besides Narine's three-fer, Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali stood tall.
Pacer Harshit Rana also did well (2/16).
In response, KKR chased down CSK's score in just 10.1 overs. KKR scored 107/2 with Narine leading the way.
Bowling
A solid 4-over spell from Narine
Narine was introduced in the 9th over of CSK's innings. He started by conceding six runs off the 1st over.
In his next over, Narine trumped Rahul Tripathi, who was beaten as the the ball crashed his stumps.
Narine was brought back in the 14th over and he dismissed Ravindra Jadeja besides conceding 1 run.
He got MS Dhoni's wicket in his final over.
Record
Narine becomes most successful spinner against CSK in IPL
With his three-wicket haul, Narine became the most successful spinner against CSK in the tournament's history.
Narine owns 26 wickets from 21 matches against CSK in the IPL. He averages 19.65 with his economy rate being 6.28, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Narine surpassed former spinner Harbhajan Singh, who managed 24 scalps from 21 matches at 21.04.
Overall, Narine is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker versus CSK.
Batting
Narine leads KKR's chase
Quinton de Kock and Narine added 46 runs before the latter stitched 39 runs with Ajinkya Rahane.
Narine's 44 was laced with two fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 244.44.
The knock takes him to a tally of 1,659 runs from 182 matches (115 innings) at 17.46. He has raced to 175 fours and 108 sixes.