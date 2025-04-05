What's the story

KL Rahul was at his best in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), guiding his new franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 25-run win on a tricky Chepauk pitch.

The right-handed batsman scored an impressive 77 runs off just 51 balls.

His innings was laced with six fours and three sixes as DC finished at 183/6 while batting first.

As CSK were restricted to 158/5 in response, Rahul is our Player of the Day.